First Bohemian Rhapsody poster released; Salman confuses fans with cryptic tweets: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read.

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in new poster from Bohemian Rhapsody

The first poster for the upcoming highly-anticipated biopic of legendary rock singer Freddie Mercury has been released. The band Queen tweeted out the first poster which shows Malek wearing his signature aviator glasses. The picture on the poster makes Malek almost indistinguishable from Mercury. The trailer for the movie will be out on 16 May.

First motion poster of upcoming Soorma

Taapsee Pannu is Harpreet... Presenting the first motion poster of #Soorma... Stars Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi... Directed by Shaad Ali... 13 July 2018 release... Based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh. pic.twitter.com/ZgG69oP08s — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2018

Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the first motion picture of upcoming movie Soorma. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi and has been directed by Shaad Ali. It is based on the hockey legend Sandeep Singh and is scheduled for a 13 July release.

Salman Khan's cryptic tweets about the Race 3 trailer

Kal ka mujhe thoda doubtful lag raha hai — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 14, 2018

Kal ka jo doubt tha woh aaj mujhe doubtful lag raha hai — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018

Aree re re . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018

Ruko . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018

Race Official Trailer . pic.twitter.com/8hC6m6KGIj — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018

Oh ho ho . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018

The Race 3 trailer is supposed to be launched today, but Salman Khan's tweets are confusing his fans since yesterday. Salman first tweeted that he is "doubtful" about the launch of the trailer on 15 May, and today he sent out a series of tweets, one of which read, "Race trailer" and linked the trailer to the 2008 Race movie.

Alia Bhatt wishes Madhuri Dixit on her birthday

Happy happy birthday to the one and only @MadhuriDixit.. thank you for being such an inspiration so blessed to be working with you #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 15, 2018

Madhuri Dixit, who turns 51 today, was wished by Alia Bhatt on Twitter. Alia wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the one and only Madhuri Dixit.. thank you for being such an inspiration so blessed to be working with you". The two will be seen together in the upcoming movie Kalank.

Mallika Sherawat raises awareness about child prostitution

I’m locked up to raise awareness about forced child prostitution in India, the cage is symbolic of a room in a brothel @FreeaGirlIndia #schoolforjustice #WomensRights pic.twitter.com/3Bi9hA1dNc — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) May 15, 2018

Mallika Sherawat participated an event organised by Free a Girl in which the actress was locked in a small cage representative of the small rooms in a brothel in India. The event took place in France during the Cannes Film Festival. The actress wrote on Twitter, "I’m locked up to raise awareness about forced child prostitution in India, the cage is symbolic of a room in a brothel".

Backstreet Boys announce return and a new single

Excuse the dad joke but… we’re back NEW BACKSTREET BOYS SINGLE “DON’T GO BREAKING MY HEART” OUT MAY 17TH pic.twitter.com/yBcIXxVQ2y — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) May 14, 2018

Backstreet's back, once again. The iconic boy band tweeted that they will be returning with new music. The boy band tweeted that their new single, titled 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart', will release on 17 May.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 16:14 PM