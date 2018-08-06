You are here:

First Bay Area South Asia Film Festival to be held from 21-23 September in Mountain View and Palo Alto

The inaugural Bay Area South Asia Film Festival (BASAFF 2018) will be held from 21-23 September in Mountain View and Palo Alto, California.

The event, an initiative by Bay Area South Asian Films and Enacte Arts Inc in association with US Asia Innovative Gateway, aims to provide a platform for South Asian filmmakers to showcase their work to the larger American diaspora.

The film festival is currently open for entries for independent feature films, live action short films and documentaries.

Home to legendary Indian artists like Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and Zakir Hussain, the San Francisco Bay Area includes the fastest growing and most diverse South Asian communities in the United States and has a rich heritage of celebrating contemporary South Asian art and culture.

“San Francisco Bay Area is known across the world for its undying spirit of encouraging experimentation and innovation in the field of technology. The goal of BASAFF 2018 is to extend that legacy in the world of filmmaking and entertainment. We believe that when technology meets entertainment, possibilities are endless," Aniruddha Dasgupta, founder and festival director, said in a statement.

The BASAFF 2018 line-up will be announced on 31 August.

Click here for more information on BASAFF 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 17:32 PM