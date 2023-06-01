The main protagonist of the film, Chandra (Vinamrata Rai) in The Fire in the Mountain, mostly doesn’t lose her cool in the midst of all her hardships even when it comes to dealing with her husband’s drinking problem, her sister in law’s acidic comments, her son’s treatment and her teenage daughter’s swinging libido. She mostly doesn’t lose her cool and is firm in what she believes is right.

Fire in the Mountains is no doubt an engaging film and with every scene it increases your curiosity. Every character is layered and vulnerable in their own way. With the mesmerizing Himalayas at the backdrop, Fire in the Mountains opens with a rural woman and another man negotiating with a tourist to stay in their home stay. Chandra (Vinamrata Rai) finally gets the tourist to stay in her homestay just with her perseverance and non-aggressive attitude. She convinces the tourist by saying that her homestay has a modern toilet, a view to die for and most importantly it is far away from the hustle and bustle of the town.

Chandra (Vinamrata Rai) doesn’t lose her temper when dealing with her alcoholic husband who is otherwise sweet. But Chandra knows how to take charge of the situation and doesn’t shy away from voicing her views. There is something about her expression and simplicity which makes one believe in her and she sends the message straight ‘don’t mess with me’. The story is complex with people with complex minds and shows the hardships of living in the mountains and mostly things that we take for granted like running water, proper roads and transportation facilities, schools etc.

The film has a very simple method of dealing with the story and show the sharp, observant eyes of the director who is not preachy and leaves it to the audience to decide between right and wrong. Patriarchy too is shown in a very subtle way. Through the narration our respect for the protagonist Chandra (Vinamrata Rai) increases. The way she juggles with her special-need-kid, her husband’s hot-cold treatment towards her, her sister-in-laws mood swings, managing her modest homestay makes one wonder how one manages to maintain her cool composure. She battles progressive thinking with traditionalism.

But there are a lot of things that are left to be assumed, such as why the child vomited, what does he see her mother doing that makes his stomach turn up and puke. Why does the child refuse to walk, when he actually can? And why doesn’t the child bother to stand up for himself when he is getting bullied. What is the mental trauma he is going through? And most importantly, the abrupt ending of the film – What happens to Chandra? Will she die in a fire in the mountain? Or is it that everything gets sorted towards the end?

Ajitpal Singh’s Fire in the Mountains is streaming on SonyLiv.

