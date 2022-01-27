Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra accused Shweta Tiwari of hurting religious sentiments.

An FIR has been filed against actor Shweta Tiwari for allegedly referring to God while making a statement about her innerwear.

The case was registered under IPC section 295(A) at the Shyamla Hills police station in Bhopal. Section 295(A) caters to "deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs."

Tiwari made the statement in Bhopal on Wednesday during the promotion of her web series Show Stopper. Her co-actors were also present when she made the remark during an interaction with media persons. A video of Tiwari's statement has gone viral on social media, in which she purportedly referred to God while speaking about her innerwear.

When asked about the actor's statement, minister Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters on Thursday, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter." He also directed the police to investigate her remark and submit a report within 24 hours.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)