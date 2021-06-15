Sanchari Vijay who was the pillion rider, met with a bike accident in Bengaluru, which led to a serious head injury

An FIR has been registered under IPC section 279 and 338 against actor Sanchari Vijay's friend, Naveen, who was riding the bike when they met with an accident, reports Times Now.

The case registered under section 279 is for riding or rash driving in a public way in a negligent manner. It is punishable with up to six-month of imprisonment or a fine of Rs 1,000 or both. Section 338 is for causing grievous hurt by endangering the personal safety or life of other people. It is punishable with an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of Rs 1,000 or both.

The actor's motorcycle skidded on Saturday, 12 June at around 11:30 pm, near Bengaluru’s JP Nagar when he was returning home from his friend’s place. According to The Indian Express, Vijay was riding pillion with his friend Naveen on the bike when it skidded and hit an electric pole.

Vijay hit his head on the electric pole, causing a serious head injury. The 38-year-old actor was taken to Apollo Hospital wherein surgery was performed to remove haemorrhage from his brain.

However, the hospital had said that Vijay was showing signs of brain failure. He later succumbed to his injuries on Monday, 14 June.

According to a report in NDTV, as the actor’s family has decided to donate his organs, the hospital had informed on the evening of 14 June that the transplant procedures will be followed soon.

The publication further mentions that a foundation run by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan has borne the treatment cost for Vijay. The Deputy CM had enquired about the actor's health on Monday morning and had requested the administration of the hospital to not accept treatment costs from the actor’s family.

Vijay debuted in the Kannada film industry in 2011. He received a National Award for his performance in the film Naanu Avanalla Avalu.