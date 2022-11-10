FIR registered against Rakhi Sawant for alleged defamation after Sherlyn Chopra's complaint
On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against Rakhi Sawant and her lawyer at Amboli police station under Indian Penal Code sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation) and sections of Information Technology Act, a police official said.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against actor and reality TV contestant Rakhi Sawant for alleged defamation following a complaint by actor-model Sherlyn Chopra, city police said on Wednesday.
Chopra has accused Sawant of supporting director Sajid Khan — against whom Chopra had earlier lodged a complaint of molestation — and making defamatory and objectionable statements.
पुलिस ने दर्ज किया #FIR राखी सावंत और उनकी वक़ील फाल्गुनी ब्रह्मभट्ट के ख़िलाफ़।@ANI @News18Showsha @DnaHindi @ZeeHindustan_ @ashi_indiatoday @latestly @FilmyNewj @youthistaan @ETimesTV @ZeeNews @ZoomTV @bollywood_life @Koimoi @tellychakkar @viralbollywood @Spotboye @htTweets https://t.co/nKsZxNttMn
— Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) November 9, 2022
On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against Sawant and her lawyer at Amboli police station under Indian Penal Code sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation) and sections of Information Technology Act, a police official said.
Police have not summoned Sawant for probe so far, the official said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bigg Boss 16: Why are male contestants forced to strip to their bare essentials?
They say “if you have got it, flaunt it”. But what if one doesn’t really want to flaunt it? Why does consent go for a toss when it comes to men in reality shows? Why are they forced to strip to their bare essentials and bullied (even body shamed) if they refuse to do so?
Bigg Boss 16: The frustratingly foolish farce continues, but why is the MeToo accused Sajid Khan still inside the house?
Bigg Boss 16 has been in the news for all the wrong reasons ever since it began, mainly due to the participation of the MeToo accused Sajid Khan. Why is he still inside the house despite repeated protests?
Apart from MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s controversy, here’s what’s happening in the Bigg Boss 16 house
From Manya Singh’s eviction to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma being reprimanded for talking in English, a lot has unfolded inside the controversial house of Bigg Boss 16.