FIR registered against comedian Sunil Pal in Mumbai for alleged defamatory remarks against doctors
The FIR against Pal was lodged by the Andheri police on the basis of a complaint filed by Sushmita Bhatnagar, head of the Association of Medical Consultants, a police official said.
Police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Pal for allegedly making defamatory remarks against doctors engaged in COVID-19 management and treatment of patients, an official said on Wednesday.
The FIR against Pal was lodged by the Andheri police on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar, head of the Association of Medical Consultants, he said.
According to the complaint, Pal made the alleged derogatory comments against doctors during a show on an entertainment channel.
In her statement to the police, Dr Bhatnagar said last month she came across a video on social media in which Pal is seen making derogatory remarks against doctors.
Dr Bhatnagar also accused Pal of making derogatory comments against frontline health workers.
Pal, in the video, is heard saying, 'Doctors are a form of God, but 90 percent of the doctors have taken an evil form, and are fraud. Poor people are being scared in the name of COVID all day, they are humiliated and harassed by saying there are no beds, no plasma, no medicine, no this, no that.' The police have booked Pal under IPC sections 505-II (statement conducting mischief) and 500 (punishment for defamation) and further investigation was underway, the official said.
also read
Shravan Rathod, Nadeem Saifi were the sound of '90s Bollywood and pioneers of the 'filmi ghazal'
Drawing inspiration from classical music and ghazals, Nadeem-Shravan created songs that often outlived the success of the films they were associated with.
'Not a movie, a life experience': Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari discusses film on Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, wife, author Sudha
"NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy's story also makes you think about your priorities and purpose in life," says Ashwini Iyer Tiwary, who co-wrote the film with Shreyas Jain, Piyush Gupta and husband, director Nitesh Tiwari.
National Award-winning film editor Waman Bhonsle passes away aged 87
Waman Bhosle was known for editing films Do Raaste, Inkaar, Dostana, Agneepath, Parichay, Hero, and Karz among others.