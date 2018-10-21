FIR registered against casting director Vicky Sidana at Versova police station in sexual misconduct case

An FIR was registered against casting director Vicky Sidana at the Versova police station on 21 November days after actress Kritika Sharma accused him of grave sexual misconduct, reports ANI. The complaint has been filed under sections 354,509 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police had earlier reportedly refused to register an FIR against the casting director on the pretext of the incident taking place five years ago which would require a thorough investigation. The authorities recorded Sharma's statement and asked her to come back to the station the next day.

"But when we returned later, police officer Ravindra Badgujar informed that the FIR wasn't filed, as they wish to investigate the case first" she was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

She further claimed that when she visited the police station the next day, she was harassed during cross-questioning and reduced to tears.

In her written complaint, Sharma recounted how she was abused by Sidana on several occasions. In 2013, she had come to Mumbai for a day to meet director Luv Ranjan's assistant Rahul Modi for a role. She said that since she had financial constraints at the time, was invited by Sidana to stay with him. She gathered that it would be safe since Sidana lived with his wife.

She further said that she was taken inside an empty apartment, which Sidana claimed was Modi's home. Sharma claimed that Sidana forced himself on her, stating "There was nobody inside... he pushed me on the bed, took off his pants and sat on my chest with his butt facing my face and kept telling me to lick his a**."

