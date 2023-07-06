A FIR has been registered against ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2‘ contestant Puneet Kumar after a complaint was filed by Faizan Ansari. Kumar was out of the show within 24 hours, making history in the process. He’s known for his bizarre and obnoxious videos that garner millions of views on social media.

Ansari called Kumar an illiterate person who doesn’t know how to behave. Apparently, he has also received threats from people claiming to be close to former ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant. Here’s the copy of the complaint:

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Adding to the in-house drama of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the latest episode of the controversial show saw Jiya Shankar, the newly assigned captain ‘feeling stressed’ about the responsibility. A new captaincy task was announced by Bigg Boss as a result. However, Jiya persisted. A morning announcement led Manisha out of jail. The melodramatic event also saw Bebika Dhurve target Jad Hadid as he supported Jiya throughout. This in turn led her to be at loggerheads with Abhishek.

The newly assigned captaincy tasks

It was only a day ago that Abhishek Malhan was stripped of his captaincy. He was removed from responsibility for breaking the rules. The series of buzzer-pressing attacks finally led Avinash Sachdev to elect her friend, Jiya Shankar. Although she took the charge to show her mark, Jiya felt anxious and stressed over the responsibility. This led Bigg Boss to announce another task, giving contestants the opportunity to appoint a new captain.

The task required Jiya to sit on the royal chair in the garden for three hours. The other contestants moved around her, trying to make her get up from the seat. While participants like Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, and Cyrus Broacha among others tried their best to move her from the seat, their efforts ended in vain.