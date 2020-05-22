You are here:

FIR lodged in Mumbai against Kamaal R Khan for derogatory remarks on Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

An FIR was lodged against actor Kamaal R Khan in suburban Bandra here for allegedly passing derogatory remarks about late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday based on a complaint which was lodged by Yuva Sena’s core committee member Rahul Kanal regarding derogatory tweets posted by the actor, an official said.

On 30 April, Khan had allegedly taken to Twitter to announce Rishi Kapoor's hospitalisation and tweeted saying that the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon, he said.

He had also allegedly taken pot-shots at Irrfan, a day before his death on 29 April, the official added.

"We have registered an FIR against Kamal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC," a senior police official said.

No arrest has been made so far and further probe was underway, he added.

Veteran actor Rishi succumbed to leukemia on 30 April, less than 24 hours after Irrfan died of colon infection on 29 April.

