FIR lodged against Rakhi Sawant, brother for alleged fraud of Rs 7 lakh; reality TV star to file a defamation case

Rakhi Sawant and her brother Rakesh have called the FIR filed against them in Delhi’s Vikaspuri Police Station a ‘publicity stunt’.

Speaking to SpotboyE, the actor-dancer said that the case has nothing to do with her and her legal team will to file a defamation suit [against the person who has filed the report].

The FIR filed by a retired bank employee Shailesh Srivastava alleges that Rakhi, Rakesh and a man named Raj Khatri taken Rs 6 lakhs from him for the renovation of a dance institute in Delhi's Vikaspuri and in return given him a post-dated-cheque of Rs 7 lakh for a dance institute in Vikaspuri.

When Shailesh went to the bank to withdraw the money, he found that the signature on the cheque was incorrect. He also discovered that the signatures on the agreement were also wrong which made it null and void. The man alleges that he lodged an FIR after his repeated attempts to contact Rakesh were unsuccessful, according to Times of India.

Rakesh told SpotboyE said that in 2017, he had invested Rs 3 lakh for the renovation of the dance centre. However, he had to return to Mumbai because of her mother’s surgery right before the institute's opening.

Stating that because he had left for Mumbai in a rush, his chequebook was misplaced in Delhi. Rakesh had even requested the bank to block all the transactions and had filed a complaint for the missing items.

He mentioned that he had tried contacting Shailendra but the latter did not receive his calls. He further added that Rakhi has no connection with the deal.