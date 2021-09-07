A case has been registered against actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly driving negligently and knocking down a pedestrian in Mumbai’s Andheri area

A case has been registered against actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly driving negligently and knocking down a pedestrian in Mumbai’s Andheri area.

An FIR has been registered against the Koi Mil Gaya actor under Section 279, 338 of the Indian Penal Code, and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving causing grievous hurt.

According to police, the incident took place at 6:30 pm on Monday, 6 September. The victim has been identified as Rajesh Doot. The 39-year-old Doot has been admitted at Cooper Hospital and is in a very critical condition, requiring oxygen support.

Doot’s wife Babita Doot said the incident happened when her husband was in a drunken state and returning from work. Bedi hit Doot with his car while the latter was crossing the road. As he suddenly came in contact with Bedi’s car, Doot fell to the ground and sustained head injuries. The Rakht actor then rushed Doot to the hospital. She added that Bedi told the family that her husband suddenly came in front of the car. He also promised to help the family. “But after some time he said he was leaving briefly, but never came back,” she said.

No one has been arrested in the case to date. Taking cognizance of the incident, a police officer from DN Nagar police station said that Bedi had rushed the victim to the hospital and then reported the matter at the police station. He added that the police will check CCTV cameras on the stretch where the incident happened and trace witnesses as well to try and establish the sequence of events.

Bedi has worked in over 40 films including Rakht, Khamoshh, and Rocky – The Rebel. He is known for his role as Raj Saxena in the 2003 Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi Mil Gaya.