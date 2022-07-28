Now Anurag Kashyap directorial Dobaaraa is also all set to open at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.

The trailer of Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated new-age thriller Dobaaraa out tomorrow. After traveling to several film festivals including London Film Festival & Fantasia Film Festival 2022, we will finally get to see the trailer of Tapsee Pannu starrer today.

Taking to the social media, lead actor Pavail Gulati composes “ Second chances | ꙅɘɔᴎɒʜɔ bᴎoɔɘꙄ

Not everything is as it looks! Intrigued? Find out more in the trailer tomorrow.

Dobaaraa trailer out tomorrow.”

The Anurag Kashyap directorial has been played at festivals of all genres and has received love and appreciation from the audience. Currently, Dobaaraa is all set to open at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022, which will begin on 12 August 2022 and will continue till 30th August 2022.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Dobaaraa is a new-age thriller that reunites Taapsee Pannu with a spectacular team of the best director, actor and producers. Just like the name of the film, Dobaaraa, Ektaa R Kapoor coups in an impressive team of Tapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap after Manmarziyaan, Tapsee Pannu and Sunir Kheterpal after Badla, Tapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati after Thappad.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Dobaaraa is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures new wing, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.

