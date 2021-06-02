Mare of Easttown's final episode received four million weekend viewers on HBO and HBOMax, said the network, marking a series high for its linear and digital mediums.

The final episode of Kate Winslet starrer Mare Of Easttown has become the most-watched episode ever of an original series on HBO during the first 24 hours of its availability.

According to Deadline, the finale received four million weekend viewers on HBO and HBO Max. Almost three million viewers watched the episode on Sunday night on all platforms, a series high for the network's linear and digital platforms.

With this, Mare Of Easttown has overtaken the finale episodes of The Undoing and The Flight Attendant, both originals released on HBO. Like The Undoing, Mare Of Easttown has also seen week-to-week consecutive growth.

In the series, Winslet plays detective Mare Sheehan in a fictional Pennsylvanian town ,who investigates the murder of a family. Directed by Craig Zobel, the show has been created by Brad Ingelsby.

The finale episode of Mare Of Easttown has been described by Variety as the episode which ‘explored the dark side of a closed community’. The publication adds that the latest episode also shows how the present gets defined by past tragedies.

Recently, speaking about the series, Winslet told The New York Times that she warned the director Zobel to not cut her ‘bulgy belly’ from the sex scene in the series with co-actor Guy Pearce. The 45-year-old actor also shared how she sent back the promo of Mare Of Easttown twice because it looked retouched, asking the creators to ‘put back’ all the lines she has by the side of her eye.

Winslet has also revealed in the interview how her clothes from the show were never washed and would stay in a ball on the floor.

The series Mare Of Easttown also stars Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Jean Smart, David Denman, Sosie Bacon, Julianne Nicholson, and John Douglas Thompson. It has been co-produced by wiip. The executive producers include Winslet, Ingelsby, Zobel, Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, Gavin O’Connor, and Gordon Gray.