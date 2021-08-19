Other updates include teaser release of Voot Select series Candy, starring Richa Chadha and Ronit Bose Roy and Anthony Mackie officially coming onboard to lead Captain America 4

Tahira Kashyap announces debut feature Sharmaji Ki Beti

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has announced her debut feature titled Sharmaji Ki Beti which chronicles the ‘modern Indian experience of a middle-class woman'. The project is presented by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment, and stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. The official announcement describes the comedy-drama feature as “a slice-of-life rollercoaster of aspirations, fantasies, families, inadequacies, coming-of-age and heartbreak.” Kashyap has earlier directed several short films including those for Netflix’s Zindagi in Short (titled Pinni), and Feels Like Ishq (titled Quaranteen Crush).

Teaser of Mumbai Diaries 26/11, starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, released

Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser of its Original series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional drama that pays tribute to the frontline workers set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks Starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande & Prakash Belawadi, the show will release on 9 September.

Final Trailer of Marvel's The Eternals out

Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals follows a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The ensemble includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

Anthony Mackie closes deal to lead Captain America 4

Anthony Mackie has officially come aboard Captain America 4 at Marvel Studios. Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson aka The Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), recently assumed the title of Captain America towards the end of his Disney Plus series Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

According to Deadline, Mackie has closed a deal to star in Captain America 4, which will see Wilson wield Captain America's shield on the big screen for the first time.

Malcolm Spellman is writing the script with Dalan Musson, who worked with him on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will produce the superhero movie, which does not have a director attached as of yet. Chris Evans played Captain America through his Steve Rogers’ character in all the three earlier films -- Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016) -- as well as four Avengers movies. But at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Rogers retired and handed his shield to Mackie’s Sam Wilson, whose story is mapped in Falcon and The Winter Soldier along with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier.

Amazon Prime Video announces the second instalment of Welcome To The Blumhouse

Amazon Studios has released a first look at the stories for the second installment of Welcome to the Blumhouse, its anthology horror series produced in tandem with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television.

The stories titled Bingo Hell and BLack as Night will premiere on 1 October, followed by Madres and The Manor on 8 October.

Richa Chadha, Ronit Bose Roy's Voot Select series Candy to premiere in September

Richa Chadha and Ronit Bose Roy on Thursday unveiled the teaser of their latest Voot Select drama series Candy. Scheduled to premiere in September, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla. Candy features the Udaan actor as a teacher while Chadha plays the role of a police officer. The drama series is being touted as an "amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition, murder mystery and a lot more", according to a press release from Voot. Candy is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

Himesh Reshammiya's new song 'Terre Pyaar Mein' to release on 20 August

Himesh said in a press release, "There are love stories that have happy endings and there are those which do not. The ones which end in an abrupt or sad way, are the ones that touch your heartstrings. That is what Terre Pyaar Mein is all about, those unfinished stories that did not end with the couple walking away towards their happily ever after. While shooting for 'Terre Pyaar Mein', I connected even more deeply to people who have unfinished love stories and realised that they never get closure"

(With inputs from agencies)