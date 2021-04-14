Filmmaker Sundar C discharged from hospital days after testing positive for coronavirus, informs wife Khushbu

Sundar C, who is recuperating from coronavirus, will remain in isolation for the next seven days, said Khushbu Sundar

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar took to social media and informed her fans on Wednesday, 14 April, that her husband Sundar C, who had tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago, has been discharged from the hospital. She also stated that her husband is in isolation at their guest house.

Friends all your prayers have been answered. My hubby #SundarC is out of the hospital. But he will be in isolation for next 7 days. He is staying at our guest house, so I get to see him only after 7 days. Thank you to each one of you for your support n best wishes #Love 🙏❤🙏❤ — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) April 14, 2021

Khushbu’s tweet comes a day after the politician shared a picture with her husband and recollected her good times with him. She has posted a photo from one of their holiday destinations. Then she captioned it saying, “Miss our times.. miss you.. come back home soon.”

Miss our times.. miss you.. come back home soon. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0mLTfBCG6V — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) April 13, 2021

On 10 April, Khushbu took to Twitter informing her fans that her husband has tested positive for coronavirus . She had also requested people who came in contact with him (Sundar C) to isolate themselves and get themselves tested immediately.

Many of her friends from the film industry and her fans responded and prayed for a speedy recovery. Khushbu married Sundar C in 2000, and the couple recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.