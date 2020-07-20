Entertainment

Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee passes away; Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha, Urmila Matondkar tweet condolences

Rajat Mukherjee, best known for directing movies such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, passed away in Jaipur on Sunday, 19 July.

FP Staff July 20, 2020 09:31:26 IST
Bollywood filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, best known for directing movies such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, passed away in Jaipur on Sunday, 19 July. The late director was suffering from an illness for a long time, revealed actor Manoj Bajpayee. Mukherjee was in his late 50s.

Bajpayee worked with Mukherjee in Road, a thriller movie which also starred Vivek Oberoi, Antara Mali, Vijay Raaz and Makrand Deshpande.

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, actor Vivek Oberoi paid tributes to him on Twitter.

Mukherjee directed Urmila Matondkar, Fardeen Khan, Sonali Kulkarni and Rajpal Yadav in 2001's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He also directed the 2004 film Love In Nepal, which starred singer Sonu Nigam, Rajpal Yadav and Flora Saini.

Matondkar called Mukherjee a 'live wire personality' in her tribute post for the director.

