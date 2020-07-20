Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee passes away; Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha, Urmila Matondkar tweet condolences

Rajat Mukherjee, best known for directing movies such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, passed away in Jaipur on Sunday, 19 July.

Bollywood filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, best known for directing movies such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, passed away in Jaipur on Sunday, 19 July. The late director was suffering from an illness for a long time, revealed actor Manoj Bajpayee. Mukherjee was in his late 50s.

Bajpayee worked with Mukherjee in Road, a thriller movie which also starred Vivek Oberoi, Antara Mali, Vijay Raaz and Makrand Deshpande.

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, actor Vivek Oberoi paid tributes to him on Twitter.

My friend and director of Road ,Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh.🙏🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 19, 2020

Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 19, 2020

Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 19, 2020

Truly sad to hear about the passing away of #RajatMukherjee. Will always cherish the memories of the wonderful experiences we had while shooting for #Road. I hope and pray he’s happy and at eternal peace wherever he is. Heartfelt condolences to the family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yuwMJN5cpj — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 19, 2020

Mukherjee directed Urmila Matondkar, Fardeen Khan, Sonali Kulkarni and Rajpal Yadav in 2001's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He also directed the 2004 film Love In Nepal, which starred singer Sonu Nigam, Rajpal Yadav and Flora Saini.

Matondkar called Mukherjee a 'live wire personality' in her tribute post for the director.

Saddened to hear sad demise of my friend n director of “Pyaar tune kya kiya” Rajat Mukherjee..a talented n live wire personality who made this rare Gem of a Film. Deepest condolences to his family 🙏🏼

Rest in peace dear friend 🙏🏼🕉 pic.twitter.com/FFAnKWyD8p — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 19, 2020