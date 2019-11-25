Filmmaker Mysskin on his craft: 'Want to create films that will last years, not die within 100-day theatrical run'

From Pisaasu to Anjathe and Yuddham Sei, as a filmmaker, Mysskin has always marched to the beat of his own drummer. His latest film, Psycho, provides more affirmation of this truth.

Mysskin says he was researching psychopaths when he came across a mention of the "world's first — Aṅgulimāla". "The tale of Aṅgulimāla tells us how Buddha transformed the ruthless killer named Aṅgulimāla to the right path. There are many assumptions of what exactly happened between Buddha and Aṅgulimāla, and Psycho is my version of this famous story from Buddhism,” Mysskin told this correspondent.

Mysskin was supposed to introduce Udhayanidhi Stalin to Tamil cinema with Yuddham Sei but due to various reasons, the film was ultimately made with Cheran. Mysskin finally got to cast Udhay in Pyscho. Of his team of gifted actors, Mysskin says, “In Psycho, Udhay plays a visually challenged individual who believes in the principles of Buddhism. He has done a brilliant job in the film. Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen are the two female leads. While Aditi pulls off her scenes with great ease, Nithya has become a very close friend now. I believe that only good souls can become good actors, Nithya is one such soul. She doesn’t need glycerin to perform in the emotional scenes, I should have met her long time ago!”

PC Sreeram initially handled the camera for Psycho but due to ill health, handed the reins to his assistant Tanveer after 10 days of the shoot. “Most of my previous films were shot by PC Sreeram's assistants. Unfortunately, his health isn’t good [sic]. Doctors strictly advised him to take rest. It was a magnanimous gesture by Sreeram to have Tanveer take the credit,” the filmmaker said.

Delving into his creative process during our conversation, Mysskin said that he doesn't think a creator can make films based on a certain trend. He reads extensively, had wide ranging discussions with people from different walks of life, and this in turn fuels his creativity. He's careful about letting others' perceptions colour his own, though. For instance, "if someone tells me about a very good film, I will watch it only after a year so that all the expectations and influences have vanished by that time," he says.

This same considered approach bleeds into his films; he sets a deliberately slow pace to ensure the films he makes will continue to be impactful even after the passage of many years. "Filmmakers like Vetrimaaran, Balaji Shakthivel, Ram and I want to create films that will last for many years and not die within the 100 days' theatrical run. I want audiences to understand the nuances of my films with each viewing,” he explains.

Besides helming his own projects, Mysskin has also produced, acted in, and written stories for other directors. “After Mugamoodi failed both in the creative and financial perspective, I decided not to hurt another producer, and eventually became a producer myself," he says, adding: "I write stories for directors who approach me. A few say that they have written characters for me so I oblige by acting.”

Mysskin’s films, irrespective of genre, highlight the themes of love (in all its forms) and humanity. In Psycho, Mysskin focuses on "how love transforms even the cruelest person on earth”. But would the filmmaker consider taking a more conventional route and perhaps direct a romcom?

“I will not make romantic films," Mysskin responds, "because, for me, there are so many emotions out there which are important than romance. I don't make films mocking others. Romance is a small-time experience which you go through between the age of 18 to 35, so I can’t glorify it much. Life is beyond romance and once should experience various emotions to understand what I’m talking about.”

He's got other projects on the anvil: Thupparivaalan 2, which sees leading man Vishal’s character take up a case in London. What begins as an ordinary investigation unravels to reveal a national threat to India. "Vishal loved the story, and we also roped in Prasanna, Rahman, Gauthami, and Nassar to play pivotal characters. Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music and Nirav Shah will be handling the cinematography,” Mysskin shares.

Recently, Mysskin organised a party to celebrate director Shankar's 25th anniversary in the film industry. “Shankar’s films are completely different from mine. I can’t make his kind of films, but wanted to celebrate my senior in the industry," Mysskin says. "I’m not sure whether or not he likes my films, but that doesn’t matter to me. I composed and sang a track for him at the party. Now, I’m planning something for Mani Ratnam who is like a father figure to me.”

Updated Date: Nov 25, 2019 13:58:17 IST