At the promotional event of an upcoming film Thiragabadara Saami, filmmaker AS Ravi Kumar while posing with actress Mannara Chopra (Priyanka Chopra’s cousin), planted a kiss on her cheek, and the video went viral in no time.

Reactions on social media

One user wrote- “Where is the force!???.” Another wrote- “She s ok with it. Don’t really know who has problem in it. In India even minor girls are getting raped. In such scenario y cnn is making such silly News….” One comment read- “She should’ve maintained the distance.” And another one wrote- “Advantages of being a director.” “There was not force but clearly she didn’t like it,” read another comment.

How embarrassing it would have been for her,” a social media user wrote. “Sexual harassment right there. She might be blushing and making all the right moves but internally she would feel cringy,” another added. “What a creep? Industry must identify budding #MeToo creeps and not let them grow into Vairamuthus. Until you sort your house in order, you are unfit to preach the public in your films,” one more user wrote.

Actress reacts

Mannara shared a video of Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram stories where the Quantico actress could be seen saying- “Guys please, let me just tell you this. No matter what you do, someone will always be unhappy. Always. You can never please everyone all the time.”