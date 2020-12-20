Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: Paatal Lok, The Family Man, Aarya win top honours; see full list
Jaideep Ahlawat won the Best Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in Paatal Lok at the of Filmfare's OTT Awards.
This year, Filmfare introduced an edition of its OTT Awards, to celebrate the best of web-series that redefined web content. While Jaideep Ahlawat won the Best Male Award for his performance in Paatal Lok, Sushmita Sen took home the trophy of the Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) award for her digital web series Aarya.
Paatal Lok producer Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the cast and crew of the show.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Mouni Roy, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajkummar Rao, Tripti Dimri, Tisca Chopra, Amruta Khanvilkar and Alaya Furniturewalla were among the celebrities who attended the red carpet at the Filmfare 2020 OTT Awards, held in Mumbai on Saturday.
Here's the complete list of winners
Best Series - Paatal Lok
Best Director, Series - Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy for Paatal Lok
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) - Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male) - Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female) - Mithila Palkar, Little Things Season 3
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics) - Dhruv Sehgal The Little Things – Season 3
Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics) - Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavali Season 2
Best Director (Critics) - Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man
Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics) - Priyamani, The Family Man
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) - Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man
Best Series (Critics) - The Family Man
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male) - Amit Sadh, Breathe: Into The Shadows
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female) - Divya Dutta, Special OPS
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male) - Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat
Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female) - Neena Gupta, Panchayat
Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special) - Times of Music
Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - Panchayat
Best Film (Web Original) - Raat Akeli Hai
Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Male) - Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raat Akeli Hai
Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Female) - Tripti Dimri, Bulbbul
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Male) - Rahul Bose, Bulbbul
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Female) - Seema Pahwa, Chintu Ka Birthday
Best Original Story (Series) - Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra, Patal Lok
Best Screenplay (Series) - Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok
Best Dialogue - Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, The Family Man
Best Cinematography (Series) - Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane, Sacred Games Season 2
Best Production Design (Series) - Rajneesh Hedao, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye
Best Editing (Series) - Praveen Kathikuloth, Special OPS
Best Costume Design (Series) - Ayesha Khanna, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye
Best Background Music (Series) - Alokananda Dasgupta, Sacred Games Season 2
Best Original Soundtrack (Series) - Advait Nemlekar, Special OPS
