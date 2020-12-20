Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: Paatal Lok, The Family Man, Aarya win top honours; see full list

Jaideep Ahlawat won the Best Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in Paatal Lok at the of Filmfare's OTT Awards.

This year, Filmfare introduced an edition of its OTT Awards, to celebrate the best of web-series that redefined web content. While Jaideep Ahlawat won the Best Male Award for his performance in Paatal Lok, Sushmita Sen took home the trophy of the Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) award for her digital web series Aarya.

Paatal Lok producer Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the cast and crew of the show.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Mouni Roy, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajkummar Rao, Tripti Dimri, Tisca Chopra, Amruta Khanvilkar and Alaya Furniturewalla were among the celebrities who attended the red carpet at the Filmfare 2020 OTT Awards, held in Mumbai on Saturday.

Here's the complete list of winners

Best Series - Paatal Lok

Best Director, Series - Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy for Paatal Lok

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) - Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male) - Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female) - Mithila Palkar, Little Things Season 3

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics) - Dhruv Sehgal The Little Things – Season 3

Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics) - Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavali Season 2

Best Director (Critics) - Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics) - Priyamani, The Family Man

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) - Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man

Best Series (Critics) - The Family Man

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male) - Amit Sadh, Breathe: Into The Shadows

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female) - Divya Dutta, Special OPS

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male) - Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female) - Neena Gupta, Panchayat

Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special) - Times of Music

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - Panchayat

Best Film (Web Original) - Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Male) - Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Female) - Tripti Dimri, Bulbbul

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Male) - Rahul Bose, Bulbbul

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Female) - Seema Pahwa, Chintu Ka Birthday

Best Original Story (Series) - Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra, Patal Lok

Best Screenplay (Series) - Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok

Best Dialogue - Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, The Family Man

Best Cinematography (Series) - Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane, Sacred Games Season 2

Best Production Design (Series) - Rajneesh Hedao, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye

Best Editing (Series) - Praveen Kathikuloth, Special OPS

Best Costume Design (Series) - Ayesha Khanna, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye



Best Background Music (Series) - Alokananda Dasgupta, Sacred Games Season 2

Best Original Soundtrack (Series) - Advait Nemlekar, Special OPS