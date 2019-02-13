Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan win big
The 2019 Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards took place on 12 February. The red carpet for the event saw Bollywood celebrities opting for bold fashion choices from ruffles to sequin to old Hollywood charm. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aryan, Mouni Roy, Kajol and Rekha among others dazzled on the red carpet.
Deepika Padukone won the Most Glamorous Star (Female) Award
Ayushmann Khurrana won the Clutter Breaker of the Year award at the 2019 Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Rekha was honored with the The Ultimate Diva award.
Rekha
Janhvi Kapoor who made her debut with Dhadak in 2018 was awarded Emerging Face of Fashion (Female) award.
Janhvi Kapoor
Kajol wore a yellow designer gown as walked down the red carpet of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards
Kajol
Shahrukh and Kajol at the Filmfare glamour and style awards
Karisma Kapoor
The ultimate fashion icon Sonam K Ahuja choose to go for old Hollywood charm. With balloon sleeves and the mid-waist belt, she sizzled in black from head to toe.
Sonam K Ahuja
Shahid Kapoor opted for a black shimmery look with orange and white stripes that's dapper and edgy.
Shahid Kapoor
Mouni Roy wore a beautiful pink coloured silk gown with a pair of silver heels.
#filmfareglamourandstyleawards
Diljit Dosanjh won the Most Stylish Musician award.
Diljit Dosanjh
Sonakshi Sinha won the Risk-taker of the Year award.
Below is the complete list of winners:
Emerging Face of Fashion (Female): Janhvi Kapoor
Emerging Face of Fashion (Male): Ishaan Khatter
Hotstepper of the Year: Vicky Kaushal
The Specialist: Micky Contractor
Clutter Breaker of the Year: Ayushmann Khurrana
Trailblazer of Fashion: Karisma Kapoor
Most Stylish Musician: Diljit Dosanjh
Timeless Beauty: Kajol
Risk-taker of the Year: Sonakshi Sinha
The Ultimate Diva: Rekha
Most Stylish Star (Female): Sonam Kapoor
Most Stylish Star (Male): Shahid Kapoor Ahuja
Most Glamorous Star (Female): Deepika Padukone
Most Glamorous Star (Male): Shah Rukh Khan
Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 11:04:44 IST