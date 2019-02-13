You are here:

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan win big

The 2019 Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards took place on 12 February. The red carpet for the event saw Bollywood celebrities opting for bold fashion choices from ruffles to sequin to old Hollywood charm. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aryan, Mouni Roy, Kajol and Rekha among others dazzled on the red carpet.

Deepika Padukone won the Most Glamorous Star (Female) Award

Ayushmann Khurrana won the Clutter Breaker of the Year award at the 2019 Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards.

Rekha was honored with the The Ultimate Diva award.

Rekha Ji for #filmfareglamourandstyleawards in Mumbai today #instadaily #instagood #tuesday #pictureperfect #photooftheday #love #movies #paparazzi #manavmanglani @manav.manglani

Janhvi Kapoor who made her debut with Dhadak in 2018 was awarded Emerging Face of Fashion (Female) award.

Kajol wore a yellow designer gown as walked down the red carpet of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards

@kajol for #filmfareglamourandstyleawards in Mumbai today #instadaily #instagood #tuesday #pictureperfect #photooftheday #love #movies #paparazzi #manavmanglani @manav.manglani

The ultimate fashion icon Sonam K Ahuja choose to go for old Hollywood charm. With balloon sleeves and the mid-waist belt, she sizzled in black from head to toe.

: @shehlaakhan @philiptreacy Earrings: @narayanjewels Bracelet: @renuoberoiluxuryjewellery Shoes: @manoloblahnikhq Styled by: @rheakapoor Assisted by: @vani2790 x @manishamelwani HMU: @namratasoni : @thehouseofpixels

Shahid Kapoor opted for a black shimmery look with orange and white stripes that's dapper and edgy.

Mouni Roy wore a beautiful pink coloured silk gown with a pair of silver heels.

#filmfareglamourandstyleawards

Diljit Dosanjh won the Most Stylish Musician award.

Sonakshi Sinha won the Risk-taker of the Year award.

#sonakshisinha

Below is the complete list of winners:

Emerging Face of Fashion (Female): Janhvi Kapoor

Emerging Face of Fashion (Male): Ishaan Khatter

Hotstepper of the Year: Vicky Kaushal

The Specialist: Micky Contractor

Clutter Breaker of the Year: Ayushmann Khurrana

Trailblazer of Fashion: Karisma Kapoor

Most Stylish Musician: Diljit Dosanjh

Timeless Beauty: Kajol

Risk-taker of the Year: Sonakshi Sinha

The Ultimate Diva: Rekha

Most Stylish Star (Female): Sonam Kapoor

Most Stylish Star (Male): Shahid Kapoor Ahuja

Most Glamorous Star (Female): Deepika Padukone

Most Glamorous Star (Male): Shah Rukh Khan

