Filmfare Awards 2019: From nominations to controversies, all you need to know about the coveted Bollywood ceremony

It is that time of the year when the most coveted film award ceremony for Hindi cinema is held. The Bollywood extravaganza and one of the most sought after event -the 64th Filmfare awards will be featured on 23 March.

2018 witnessed a lot of content-driven and remarkable stories like October, Stree, Mukkabaaz, Tumbbad, Raazi, Badhaai Ho which were well received by the critics as well as created waves at the box office. However, big budget Bollywood films featuring bankable stars - Race 3, Zero & Thugs Of Hindostan failed to impress the audience.

Nominations

The Filmfare jury has nominated worthy names for the Best Film - Critics' Choice. Gems like Manto, Pataakha and Tumbbad find their way in this category while money-spinners like Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho have two chances at the Black Lady for best film, being nominated in both Best Film — Popular and Critics'Choice.

The nomination for Best Actor — Female is a refreshing change as the jury has brought in Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho) for the award in the popular and critics categories.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been nominated in the Best Actor categories for Padmaavat, and Alia Bhatt's role in Raazi gets her Best Actor — Female nominations in both Popular and Critics' Choice categories. Katrina Kaif earns a nomination for her supporting role in Zero while Vicky Kaushal's role in Sanju gets him a nomination for Best Actor in Supporting Role - Male.

Performances

Just like we’ve come to witness over the years, Filmfare Awards night will see some of Bollywood’s biggest stars come together to celebrate the industry. From thumping performances to hilarious acts, the grand ceremony will definitely go on to be a night to remember for all Bollywood lovers out there.

Ahead of the big night of awards, Kriti Sanon shared glimpses from her power-packed performance on social media.

In a boomerang video on Instagram, Ranveer Singh can he can be seen goofing around with Mouni Roy during rehearsals.

From Massan to Uri - The Surgical Strike Vicky Kaushal has wonderfully carved his way in the industry. His debut performance at Filmfare is a tribute to the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Controversies:

It recently came to light that screenwriter Jyoti Kapoor, who was credited as a writer on Badhaai Ho, was dropped from the upcoming Filmfare Awards Best Original Story nomination. While talking to Firstpost, Kapoor claimed that she has been struggling for the rightful credit to the story of the film.

Following the interview, co-writers Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial withdrew their names from the nominations list as well. Srivastava on Twitter announced the same and wrote that they believed it would be better to lose an award rather than share it with someone who has not written the story.

