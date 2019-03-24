Filmfare Awards 2019 best moments: Sridevi feted with Lifetime Achievement award; Alia declares love for Ranbir

Arguably one of the biggest awards nights for the Hindi film industry, the 64th edition of the Filmfare Awards was held on on 23 March in Mumbai. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's posing with their respective Best Actor trophies to Vicky Kaushal's tribute to Amitabh Bachchan, here's a look at the best moments from the night.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor publicly declare their love for each other

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sent fans into a frenzy when they publicly declared that they have been dating. Alia, who bagged the Best Actress trophy for Raazi, had the audience erupting with thunderous applause as she confessed her love for Ranbir in her acceptance speech, saying "Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you!". Neetu Singh also shared a picture of the duo posing with their respective trophies on Instagram, congratulating them.

Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan shake a leg to 'Main Hoon Don'

One of the most electrifying performances of the night was Vicky Kaushal's tribute to Amitabh Bachchan. Kaushal, who won the award for Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Sanju, grooved to the megastar's most popular numbers, 'Main Ho Don' and 'Kajra Re' from Bunty aur Babli. Shah Rukh, who portrayed Don in Farhan Akhtar's 2006 remake, also joined Kaushal on stage.

Ranveer Singh delivers his high-octane rap performance

Ranveer Singh's rapping skills came to the foray with Zoya Akhtar's hip-hop hit Gully Boy. Ranveer entered the venue amidst a cheering and hooting crowd while performing his smash hit, 'Apna Time Aayega', live.

Sridevi feted with Lifetime Achievement Award

A segment of the Filmfare Awards was dedicated to late Bollywood legend Sridevi when she was posthumously conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor collected the award on her behalf.

Janhvi Kapoor's debut performance on Filmfare stage with Shah Rukh Khan

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut on the Filmfare stage with her energetic performance of Ghoomar and Kamariya. She was accompanied by Shah Rukh and Mouni Roy for her performance.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar pose for a selfie

Ahead of Karan Johar's highly-anticipated drama Takht, the actors pulled an Ellen DeGeneres-at-Oscars by posing for a groupfie.

