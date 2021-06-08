The Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India said the initiative has been taken to Inoculate all stakeholders in the entertainment industry before the resumption of shootings with Covid-19 protocols.

The FCTWEI on Monday said the initiative has been taken to Inoculate all stakeholders in the entertainment industry before the resumption of shootings with COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Zee Bangla has also taken the initiative to vaccinate artistes, technicians, the crew of production houses, business associates, and partners who are associated with the channel.

The first phase of the vaccination process started on June 7, a spokesperson of Zee Bangla said.

About the FCTWEI initiative, its president Swaroop Biswas told PTI the vaccination will begin at the ''Chalachchitra Satabarsha Bhaban'' in Tollygunge area of the city on Tuesday.

"We will continue with this drive till all those who had appealed to FCTWEI for vaccination are given jabs for free. Our motto is to vaccinate everyone in the industry. We will urge every single artiste to get the vaccine as this is important for everyone's safety. We want to ensure a vaccine- free environment, " Biswas said.

Office-bearer of West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists Forum Shantilal Mukherjee said, "We welcome the initiatives. We also urge every member to get vaccinated at the earliest".

Echoing similar views, director Subrata Sen said, "this decision to inoculate all those presently involved in shootings of serials, ott, cinema and also those not currently associated with any project- is a very important step which will dispel fear among people, a far cry from the past days."