Titled Free, the movie will be directed by Montoo Bassi and will be adapted in 21 languages.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a well-known spiritual leader, celebrated his 65th birthday on Thursday, 13 May. On the special occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media account and announced a film based on the life of the spiritual leader, frequently referred to as Guru ji or Gurudev. Titled Free, the movie will narrate his untold story.

While making the announcement on Twitter, Johar also shared the first poster of Free. Written and directed by Montoo Bassi, the film's main purpose is to spread positivity. Neetu M Jain and Prema SubasKaran are producing the project while Natasha Malpani Oswal is co-producing it.

As the poster suggests, the film will also show the life of young Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who looks at the world differently. Free will be released in more than 100 countries and will get adapted into 21 languages. It is going to be the first-ever film made on Gurudev’s life.

Sundial Entertainment’s Neetu M Jain, the film’s producer, in a statement reveals that it an honour and privilege to produce this inspiring story.