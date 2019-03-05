Film on Indian diplomat who helped Uzma Ahmed return to India from Pakistan in the works

The story of Uzma Ahmed, a Delhi-based resident who made headlines in 2017 when she was allegedly duped and forced to marry Pakistani resident Tahir Ali at gunpoint, is about to be adapted into a movie.

Reported to be produced under Movie Studioz, which is led by Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Girish Johar and Kewal Garg, the film will revolve around JP Singh, India's former Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad, who helped Uzma's return to her country.

According to Ahmed, she met a Pakistani man, Tahir Ali, in Malaysia where she fell in love with him and went on to meet him in Pakistan where she discovered he was a father of four children. Tahir not only forced her at gunpoint to marry him but also sexually assaulted her. She somehow managed to approach the Indian High Commission to come to her rescue. It was on 25 May, 2017, when Ahmed was brought back to India through government intervention.

As reported by Mid-Day, Ahmed says her film will be also be a tribute to the External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj. "I have met Sushmaji many times after my return. I don't think I would be alive without her support," Ahmed said. Swaraj, who was personally involved in facilitating Ahmed’s return from Pakistan, will have an important character in the film.

Johar mentioned: "It's a very fascinating tale of how things unfurled in Uzma's life. And all this was possible due to one man, JP Singh. He is not only our film's hero but also the true national hero who played a key role in getting Uzma back to her motherland with the help of Sushma Swarajji on behalf of the government."

Ritesh Shah, who has penned dialogues and screenplay for films like Kahaani, Pink, Airlift and Raid, will be writing the film’s script.

(With inputs from IANS)

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 17:11:02 IST