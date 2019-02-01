You are here:

Fiji Water Girl sues her company for unauthorised use of her image for global marketing campaign

FP Staff

Feb 01, 2019 15:02:59 IST

The (in)famous Fiji Water Girl is reportedly suing the company for profiting from her appearance at the 2019 Golden Globes, state reports. The girl, whose stage name is Kelleth Cuthbert, is charging the company for unauthorised use of the girl's photograph, likeness and identity. Kelleth was seen photobombing many stars at the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet.

The Fiji Water Girl was seen photobombing most celebrities on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet

Fiji Water launched a global marketing campaign following Fiji Water Girl's viral moment on the red carpet of the Golden Globes. As per court documents, Cuthbert states that she never permitted the company to use her pictures or create life-size cardboard cut-outs to promote the brand. She also added that unlike what Fiji Water claims, she did not "sign away her rights to 'Fiji Water Girl'".

Kelleth also states that the company coerced her into signing a fake document stating she had authorised the use of her image.

Fiji Water has responded to these claims stating that the lawsuit was 'frivolous and entirely without merit." They maintain that after the Golden Globes, they had negotiated a generous amount which Cuthbert had violated.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on social media recently, addressing the blatant marketing by brands without taking permission from stars before clicking them with the brand.

