While all cinegoers were expecting RRR or The Kashmir Files to be India’s official entry for the Oscars in the category of best international feature, the Film Federation of India has selected Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show, aka Chhello Show, which will represent India at the prestigious award ceremony.

This decision of FFI has garnered mixed response on social media. Director and actor TS Nagabharana, who served as the head of the committee said that the popularity cannot be the deciding factor. Talking to Hindustan Times, Nagabharana said, “Everyone was expecting RRR to be the official selection from India, it is also a good film, there is no denying that. In fact, all the 13 films were good, but we had to select one, so koi toh disappoint hota hi.”

Explaining the reason behind selecting Chhello Show, he added, “The idea was to have a film which represents India in a different way. Chhello Show transcends the narrative of a regular Indian reality, and shows it in a broader sense, while tugging the emotional chords. Put that film anywhere in the world, and it will automatically connect with kids”.

When asked about people slamming FFI for ignoring RRR and The Kashmir Files, he replied, “Do they mean to say that only marketing, entertainment value, mass reach or collection figures are the criteria for a film to make a mark at the Oscars? Who are these people? I am also an Indian. The story matters not the collection or popularity. If the film touches your heart, that is enough.”

Showing confidence in Chhello Show, he concluded by saying, “I can’t comment about winning, but the film will make a mark at the Oscars next year. I am very confident about it. You wait and see.”

