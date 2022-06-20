Don’t compare the new-age Feluda and company with gold standard of yore, and they are actually fun to watch

Language: Bangla

There’s a distinct trait that sets Feluda apart from almost all other fictional detectives. Unlike Sherlock Holmes, James Bond or even Byomkesh Bakshi, the world of Feluda as imagined for screen has seen little or no reinvention over the decades, yet that itself remains the character’s USP. The template was set by Satyajit Ray in his bestseller novels and the two original Feluda films he directed, and it is easy to see why filmmakers attempting to bring alive the sleuth after the late maestro have preferred not to tamper with it. For Feluda’s target audience, the character is a part of their growing-up process. He’ll always be their mild-mannered Bhadralok hero who liberally uses his ‘magajastra’ (weapon of the intellect) but is judicious when it comes to brandishing his licenced .32 Colt revolver. From Soumitra Chatterjee in Sonar Kella to Tota Roy Chowdhury in Feludar Goyendagiri, every generation’s Feluda has been aware of the fact.

The tough deal for present day directors is to cater something fresh without altering the essential Feluda. Srijit Mukherji has tried it before, over two seasons of the web series Feluda Pherot (Feluda Returns). Back at the helm of the new series Feludar Goyendagiri (The Sleuthing Of Feluda) with the primary cast of Feluda Pherot, Mukherji’s challenge would always be to find new ways to retain what he wouldn’t want to tamper with.

In Feludar Goyendagiri, based on Ray’s 1986 story Darjeeling Jawmjawmat, Mukherji goes all out to recreate an era bygone in order to ensure his effort actually looks like it was shot in the mid-eighties. Overtly dominated by mellow yellows and sepia-toned imagery, the narrative has constant references harking back to popular culture of the times in a bid to drive home that effect. The odd dialogue of a reel-life filmmaker mentions Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle and Bappi Lahiri as playback choices for his new film. An early shot shows posters of the Sridevi superhit Nagina on the walls as Feluda, his cousin/sidekick Topshe and their friend Lalmohan babu take a stroll down the Darjeeling mall. Iconic print advertisements of Vinod Khanna and Hema Malini endorsing brands of soap adorn the showcase window of a pharmacy. The camera fleetingly captures a poster declaring “Gorkhaland is our birth right” in a later scene. Mukherji’s eye for detail is well known. Here, it becomes a plus as the director tries creating the right milieu for his adventure to unfold.

The six-episode saga takes us to Darjeeling. Feluda (Tota Roy Chowdhury), Topshe (Kalpan Mitra) and the regular companion of their crime-busting adventures Lalmohan Ganguly (Anirban Chakrabarti) are on a trip in the scenic hill town on the invitation of Bollywood director Pulak Ghoshal (Rahul Banerjee), who is shooting a film based on one of the bestselling crime novels of Lalmohan babu, known to the world as the author Jatayu. Crime in real life has a way of finding Feluda, as Lalmohan babu jokes early on. A murder is committed soon enough and a priceless family heirloom of the victim is reported missing. While the police are quick to zero in on their suspect and declare it an open and shut case, Feluda has reasons to believe there is more than meets the eye.

The plot gave Mukherji the scope to work with a handful of non-Bengali characters — particularly the stars of the reel-life Bollywood production being shot in the hills. The filmmaker leverages advantage of the situation with an eye at the pan-India OTT market where his series has dropped. A smattering of the dialogues are not surprisingly in Hindi and English. The intention becomes amusingly clear in a scene where Feluda elucidates how his full name — Pradosh Chandra Mitter — is pronounced in Bangla and in English.

Beyond such commercial diktats, Mukherji was working with a palpable advantage. Ray had a filmmaker’s sensibility above all else, so his writings — particularly the action adventure variety as the Feluda stories — naturally created scope for great visual entertainment. Mukherji divides the story into six episodes, with a cumulative runtime of around 147 minutes. That would be the runtime of an average commercial feature film. Given the fact that this six-episode ‘feature film’ has no songs or similar formulaic distractions, Mukherji could have kept his narrative tighter. As the adventure unfolds in an unhurried manner, one gets the impression this story could have been wrapped up in about a couple of hours. Perhaps, the screenwriter-director was out to capture the relaxed pace of cinema of the past, but his effort seems around 27 minutes too long.

Technically, this is a good looking show that thrives on a certain retro appeal, notably brought alive by cinematography (Ramyadip Saha), production design (Shibaji Pal) and costume styling (Sabarni Das). Mukherji has roped in popular names to collaborate on a title song. Composer Joy Sarkar and lyricist Srijato have created the track for pop stars Silajit, Sidhu and Anindya Chattopadhyay. The song was unnecessary although the background score, based on the iconic theme tune of Ray’s original Feluda films, rocks as ever.

In the end, it is Ray’s legacy that ensures Feludar Goyendagiri will grab the eyeballs, along with some fine acting by the cast. Tota Roy Chowdhury makes a stylish Feluda as he goes about cracking the case at hand with an understated dash. Director Mukherji, who is also credited with the screenplay, tries presenting the actor as close to Feluda of the books, including the wave of hair that neatly falls across his forehead. Between them, Roy Chowdhury, Kalpan Mitra and Anirban Chakrabarti maintain an impressive chemistry as the ‘three musketeers’ out to bust crime and criminals. Don’t compare the new-age Feluda and company with gold standard of yore, and you realise they are actually fun to watch.

Vinayak Chakravorty is a critic, columnist, and film journalist based in Delhi-NCR.

