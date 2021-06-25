Feels Like Ishq, Netflix India's new six-part anthology, to debut on 23 July
The show's ensemble cast includes Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar and Neeraj Madhav, among others.
Feel Like Ishq, the latest anthology offering from Netflix, will debut on the streaming platform on 23 July.
The romance-drama series will feature six meet-cute stories from directors Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar, Netflix said in a statement.
Check out the announcement here
Meetings by chance, love at first glance and everything else that #FeelsLikeIshq arrives 23rd July❤️@mutant_india #SeherAlyLatif @thesaranfiles @DevrathSagar @tahira_k @anandntiwari @dan1shaslam @sarkarjaydeep @sachincobaltbl1 @monisha_t @gazalstune @saurabhswamy pic.twitter.com/6eZTfaArv2
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 25, 2021
The show's ensemble cast includes popular names such as Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan and Skand Thakur.
Devrath Sagar serves as the creative director of Feel Like Ishq, which has been produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV.
Seher Aly Latif, Shivani Saran of Mutant Films executive produced the series alongside Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens and Jennifer Vasquez of Awesomeness TV.
On Friday, Ray, an anthology series based on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's four stories, started streaming on Netflix.
