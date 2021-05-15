Randhir Kapoor has been advised to not meet people, including his family for now.

Actor Randhir Kapoor has tested COVID-19 negative and came back home from the hospital on Friday, 14 May. The actor had tested positive for coronavirus a few days back and was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, reported ETimes.

Speaking to the publication, the 74-year-old veteran said that he is back home now and is feeling ‘absolutely fine’. Randhir said that during his hospitalisation, he did not require oxygen support and did not feel breathless. “God has been kind,” he added.

Currently, the actor has been advised to not meet people, including his family. He shared that it is just a matter of some time before he can start meeting them. Randhir married Babita in 1971 but they separated later. He is the father of actors Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Thanking the hospital staff, Randhir said that they were fantastic and looked after him very well.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actor was moved to an intensive care unit (ICU) on 2 May. Randhir had revealed that he was in the ICU for one day and was moved out as he did not experience breathlessness.

Randhir is known for her films like Chacha Bhatija, Kasme Vaade, Kal Aaj Aur Kal, and several others. He also appeared as a child actor in his father Raj Kapoor’s Shree 420 which was Randhir’s debut film.

The actor is also a producer and director. He directed Dharam Karam which starred legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Randhir is the eldest son of Raj Kapoor. He lost his younger brother Rishi Kapoor to cancer on 30 April, 2020. Their youngest brother Rajiv Kapoor died on 9 February this year due to cardiac arrest.