Fear Street: Gillian Jacobs joins Stranger Things' Sadie Sink in film adaptation of RL Stine’s books

Gillian Jacobs, who last starred on Judd Apatow’s Netflix comedy Love, has joined the cast of Fear Street, Fox’s adaptation of the R.L. Stine horror books for teens, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Leigh Janiak has been roped in to direct the intended trilogy, with Chernin Entertainment producing the project.

Set in the fictional city of Shadyside, Stine’s 'Fear Street' series focuses on teenage residents who come up against vicious murderers and paranormal entities. First penned in 1989, R.L. Stine's horror series featured various spin-offs and continued for a decade selling over 80 million copies.

Jacobs joins the previously announced cast of Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Ashley Zuckerman and Fred Hechinger Jr., among others.

The three films will be set in different eras, with each of the film's stories being connected largely by the fact that unusual deadly things have been happening there for centuries. The report further states that Jacobs will appear in multiple movies and in the first film with a 1994 setting, she will play the role of maintenance worker in a summer camp.

Jacobs next stars in Larry, a horror movie from Amblin, and is one of the voice stars of Invincible, Amazon’s all-star adaptation of the Robert Kirkman comic.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 18:38:46 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.