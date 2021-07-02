Netflix kicks off the Fear Street trilogy with Part 1, set in 1994, today on 2 July.

Netflix has launched the horror film trilogy Fear Street today on 2 July. Here is all you need to know about the three-part series:

What is Fear Street based on?

All three parts of the movie are based on the bestselling book series of the same name by novelist RL Stine. He is the same iconic author who brought us the horror-comedy film Goosebumps, that released in 2015.

Will all the three parts release at the same time?

No. Only the first part, Fear Street Part One: 1994, releases today on 2 July. The other two parts, 1978 and 1966, will release every subsequent Friday on 9 and 16 July respectively.

Will all three parts tell different stories?

Yes. Every part will focus on a group of teenagers from a town called Shadyside. People of this town have been facing evil and horror in a gruesome fight for survival. The first part begins with a 1994 set up where a group of teenagers finds themselves at the centre of a centuries-old mystery. With their little discoveries, they get to know that the town has been haunted for generations, and they are soon to be targeted next.

The second part, which is set in the year 1978 at Camp Nightwing, has counsellors coming to solve a terrifying mystery that is somehow linked to Shadyside. Finally, the third part, set in 1666, will focus on a witch-hunt that will end up having bad consequences for centuries to come.

What is the common thread that runs through the three parts?

Despite taking place in three different years, the movie will have some cast members who will appear in all three movies, including Kiana Madeira as Deena, Olivia Scott Welch as Sam, Benjamin Flores Jr as Josh, and Ashley Zukerman as Sheriff Nick Goode. Stranger Things actors Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink are also part of the trilogy.

A report suggests that Hawke will appear in the first part as the character Heather while Sink will feature in the second and third part as Ziggy Berman.