FBI: Most Wanted actor Julian McMahon leaving the show after three seasons; here's why
According to Deadline, a new character will be introduced later this season to fill the void left by the exit of McMahon's agent Jess LaCroix.
Actor Julian McMahon, the star of CBS' FBI: Most Wanted, is exiting the crime drama series after almost three seasons. McMahon will be shooting for his final episode next week. The episode will air on CBS on March 8.
"Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix," McMahon said in a statement.
"These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show," he added.
FBI: Most Wanted is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, David Hudgins, Todd Arnow and Arthur W Forney.
The series hails from Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television and CBS Studios.
