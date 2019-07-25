Faye Dunaway sacked from Broadway production, Tea At Five, for 'verbally abusing' staff

Veteran actor Faye Dunaway, who was set to make a comeback to Broadway after 37 years with Tea at Five, has been fired from the theatre production. The 78-year-old actor was set to portray screen legend Katharine Hepburn in the production. Her last performance on Broadway was in the 1982 play The Curse of the Aching Heart.

In a statement to Deadline on Wednesday, producers Ben Feldman and Scott Beck said, "The producers of Tea at Five announced today that they have terminated their relationship with Faye Dunaway."

"Plans are in development for the play to have its West End debut early next year with a new actress to play the role of Katharine Hepburn," the statement added.

Tea at Five hails from playwright Matthew Lombardo, who has crafted a new version of the 2002 original. It is being directed by Tony-nominated John Tillinger.

The New York Post reported Dunaway had an altercation with the show's crew members which led to her sacking. A scheduled performance for 10 July was canceled just before curtain because Dunaway slapped and threw things at crew members trying to help her into her wig. Sources say that Dunaway was 'verbally abusing' the crew and they were 'fearful for their safety'. The Post described Dunaway as often late for rehearsals and at one point throwing a salad on the floor.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 16:00:42 IST