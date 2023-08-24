Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starred together in the show Humsafar that made them immesnely popular and fan favourites. They are now reuniting, and will also have the company of Sanam Saeed, for Netflix’s first Pakistan themed original. A recent report by Variety states the original is an adaptation of the 2013 Urdu novel Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo by Farhat Ishtiaq.

The story of the show

The show is reportedly about a law student at Harvard, his experience of a ‘life-altering incident’, and his encounter with an artist named Liza. The show will be set across Italy, UK and Pakistan.

About Fawad and Mahira Khan

Fawad Khan made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with the 2014 Khoobsurat, which was followed by films like Kapoor and Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Mahira made hers opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2017’s Raees.

The Legend of Maula Jatt

India theatrical release of Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, had been postponed, an INOX official said.

The action drama, which was released in Pakistan on October 13, was set to hit the theatres in India on December 31. No further date had been locked for the India release.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt is an adaptation of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt and producers have said it is neither a remake nor a sequel. It has become the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time amassing $10 million.

Last year, multiplex chain PVR Cinemas had shared the India release date of the film on its official Instagram page but deleted it soon after.