Fatima Sana Shaikh under home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus
Fatima Sana Shaikh took to Instagram and said she is following all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus.
Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh on Monday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.
Shaikh, 29 took to Instagram and said she is following all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," the actor wrote.
Shaikh was last seen in Anurag Basu's 2020 crime comedy Ludo and Manoj Bajpayee-led Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which had a theatrical release.
On Sunday, Mumbai reported the highest rise in COVID-19 cases so far by adding 6,923 new infections, taking the tally to 3,98,674.
also read
Ashish Vidyarthi recovers from COVID-19; ‘I am so relieved’, says actor in social media post
Ashish Vidyarthi was admitted to a hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for coronavirus on 11 March.
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Sharmila Tagore received the first round of the coronavirus vaccine in Gurugram’s Artemis Hospital on 20 March.
Despite 'silver living' of vaccination, Bollywood filmmakers, theatre exhibitors concerned over COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra
Sanjay Gupta, whose directorial Mumbai Saga is slated to release on 19 March, admits while the team is not concerned about 50 percent theatre occupancy, the rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is "worrisome."