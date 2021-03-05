Fatima Sana Shaikh to lead official Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil film Aruvi; project will go on floors in mid-2021

The untitled Hindi remake, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh in the role Aditi Balan played in the original, will be directed by E Niwas.

Remakes are the new trend. By now the cine-goers have seen ample of South films turning into their Bollywood versions. Yet again, a new such remake is announced starring Dangal fame actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film will be a Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Aruvi. The yet-untitled film will be directed by E Niwas. The flick will go on the floors during mid-2021.

The Hindu quoted Fatima saying that she was glad as Applause Entertainment and Faith Films teamed up with E Niwas to make this great content. She expressed that she was excited to embark on this journey. She also revealed that she was going to dive deep into the character of Aruvi.

FATIMA SANA SHAIKH IN #TAMIL REMAKE... #FatimaSanaShaikh to star in #Hindi adaptation of #Tamil film #Aruvi... Directed by E Niwas... The film - not titled yet - is produced by Applause Entertainment and Faith Films [Viki Rajani]... Filming begins mid-2021. pic.twitter.com/2JW5GiYVnv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2021

Meanwhile, E Niwas thinks that Fatima is the best choice for the role in the remake. As quoted by The Indian Express, he said, “Aruvi is not just a story of a hero. It’s a triumph over the labyrinths of life. It’s totally euphoric and a privilege to explore one of the most beautiful cinematic characters I have come across. Fatima Sana Shaikh is an absolutely befitting choice, and I am super excited to collaborate with Applause Entertainment and Faith Films”.

Aruvi turned out to be a critically acclaimed and blockbuster film in 2017. The original film starred Aditi Balan, who grew up in an eco-social-consumeristic environment, taking upon society while dealing with her own existential crisis. The flick won trophies in multiple categories at award ceremonies like the 2018 Ananda Vikatan Awards, the 2018 Norway Tamil Film Festival Awards, the 2018 Filmfare Awards South, the 2018 Vijay Awards. It currently streams on Amazon Prime.

Speaking of Fatima, she was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Netflix film, Ludo. She starred opposite Rajkummar Rao in this film with an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Manney.