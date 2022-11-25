Bollywood celebrity Fatima Sana Shaikh is a talented actress who made her debut as a leading lady with Aamir Khan’s Dangal in 2016. No doubt, she left an impression on fans and presently enjoys quite a good fan following. The beautiful actress is also very active on social media and keeps updating her fans with photos and videos from her day-to-day life. This time too, Fatima shared a series of pictures from what seems to be a photo shoot. While she does look stunning, it was her caption that left the internet in a tizzy.

With a caption that reads, “To do or Knot to do, That is the question…”, her post has given rise to fresh speculations on whether she has wedding plans on her mind. Notably, proper confirmation is still to be given by the actress.

Speaking about the pictures, dressed in a white and golden ethnic dress, Fatima looks super gorgeous and you can’t take your eyes off her deadly looks. She can be seen posing in the backdrop of a vintage car which further enhances the pictures.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)



In the meantime, while Fatima’s caption has left many fans wondering about her indication, the post also grabbed the attention of her close friend and actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan. Taking to the comment section, Ira reacted with heart-eyed emojis. Notably, the two share a very close bonding and can be often spotted together. Fatima, who is also close friends with her Dangal co-star Aamir Khan, is also seen in many of their family functions including Ira Khan’s recently-held engagement party.

Besides, this post also grabbed the attention of the fans who took to the comment section and shared their reactions. One wrote, “Stunning as always!” while another user wrote, “U look gorgeous.” Some fans also asked if Fatima is really planning to tie the knot.

