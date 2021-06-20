Here's a list of songs to help you celebrate Father's Day, from Camila Cabello's 'First Man' to Raazi's 'Dilbaro'

This year, Father's Day is being celebrated on Sunday, June 20. We often do something extra to make it a special one for our daddy, from playing his favourite song to treating him to some lip-smacking savouries. To help you make the day a memorable one, we have come up with a list of songs that you can play for your father and enjoy the moment with him.

Here is the list

'Oh, I love You Daddy'

This song from the Aamir Khan starrer Akele Hum Akele Tum was sung by real-life father-son duo Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan. The music composition was done by Anu Malik. It depicts the lovely bond between a single father and his young son.

'Tujhse Naraaz Nahi Zindagi'

This song is from the film Masoom. The movie revolves around an illegitimate child, who faces the hardship of acceptance from his father’s wife. It was composed by RD Burman. Anup Ghoshal gave his voice and lyrics were penned by Gulzar. This track captures the father-son bond beyond all forms of love.

'Hanikarak Bapu'

The track depicts the relationship between a tough father and his kids, hardships of childhood where most of us can relate to. The number was sung by Sarwar Khan and Sartaz Khan Barna. Pritam did the music composition.

'Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega'

This is one of the most popular and downright father-son Bollywood songs ever. This track is an emotional one for all dads and their sons who miss each other a lot. This song gave singer Udit Narayan a Filmfare award for best playback singer male in the year 1988.

'Dilbaro'

This song channels the ache of every father when it’s time for his daughter’s vidaai (farewell of daughter after marriage). It perfectly sums up a father-daughter relationship, where the first footsteps of the daughter crossing the threshold to become members of another house. Featured in the award-winning movie Raazi, it was sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf and Shankar Mahadevan.

'First Man'

Singer Camila Cabello made headlines and brought tears to everyone's eyes at the 2020 Grammy after she sang this song to her dad. He was sitting in the front row watching her perform. Since then, this song has become a modern favourite for fathers and daughters worldwide.

'Glory'

Inspired by the birth of his daughter, Jay-Z had dropped 'Glory' as a single in 2016. Jay-Z gets, perhaps, as vulnerable as he ever been (mentioning a previous miscarriage) in the song. Along with the rapper, the background vocals are from Pharrell Williams.

'Daddy Lessons'

This song was sung by the American singer Beyoncé for her sixth album Lemonade, released in 2016. This track is proof that Queen Bey can nail any genre on the list. This song focuses on telling your dad that you were listening to his advice all these years.