Father's Day 2022 is celebrated every year in the month of June and it is time to pay tribute to the man who stood tall from day one. The day is celebrated in different traditions and countries and aims to acknowledge the efforts of fathers and paternal figures for the role they play in their children's life. The day is also dedicated to thanking them for their hardships and struggle.

A father is always a child's first superhero, mentor, motivator, and supporter. Usually, fathers are considered strict and someone who doesn't express their emotions easily, but underneath that strictness lies their love and care.

Cinema has often reflected this beautiful bond between a father or paternal figures and their children. On the occasion of Father's day, here is a look at some of the powerful father-son duos of South:

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Megastar Chiranjeevi has a humungous fan following. Considered one of the best actors in Tollywood, Chiranjeevi has been in the industry for over 20 years. The actor manages to impress the audience to date. His son Ram Charan walked into his shoes and made it big in the film industry. His popular films include Magadheera and RRR. The duo was seen in the film Bruce Lee- The Fighter.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya is yet another popular duo, known for their remarkable work in the industry. Nagarjuna works majorly in Telugu films but the actor has also worked in several Hindi and Tamil films. His son, Naga Chaitanya is known for working predominantly in the Telugu industry. Nagarjuna made a guest appearance in Chaitanya's film Premam.

Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan

This father-son duo is known for their commercially successful films. Mammootty is known for his Malayalam films but has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. His son, Dulquer Salmaan walks in his father's shoes and is seen in Malayalam and Hindi films.

Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram

The father-son duo predominantly works in the Tamil film industry. The duo appeared together in Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Mahaan.

Murali and Atharvaa Murali

The film Baana Kaathadi marked the debut of Atharvaa, son of actor Murali. Murali made a special appearance in his son's film, which was also his last before he passed away in 2010.

Karthik and Gautham Karthik

Actor Karthik ruled Kollywood in the 80s and 90s. The actor made his debut with Alaigal Oivathillai in 1981. His son, Gautam Karthik made his debut with Mani Ratnam's Kadal. It was in Mr Chandramouli that the duo came together for acting.