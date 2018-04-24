Fast & Furious to get animated series spin-off on Netflix; will follow the adventures of Dom Toretto's cousin

Buckle your seatbelts, kids. You're in for a helluva ride.

Dreamworks Animation Television announced on Monday it will produce a new The Fast & The Furious animated series for Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is set to be the first in a series of new shows in an ongoing multi-year deal for original animated kids and family programming to air on the streaming giant.

Based on the popular action movie franchise, the Fast & Furious animated series will center on Tony Toretto, a teenager following in the footsteps of his cousin Dom (played by Vin Diesel in the live-action movies). Tony and his friends are recruited by a government agency to help infiltrate an elite racing league, which is being used as a front for a criminal organization with sinister plans for world domination.

The series will have Tim Hedrick (Voltron: Legendary Defender) and Bret Haaland (The Penguins of Madagascar) serving as both executive producers and showrunners. Diesel, Neal Moritz and Chris Morgan will serve as executive producers on the show much like the live-action installments in the franchise.

“We are thrilled to take our fantastic partnership with DreamWorks Animation to the next level with new opportunities from the vast library of Universal Pictures,” said Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids and Family for Netflix. “The Fast & Furious franchise is a global phenomenon beloved by audiences of all ages, and we can’t wait to get started on the new animated series that will capture the action, heart, humor and global appeal of the feature films.”

The voice cast for the series is yet to be announced. It is not known yet if characters from the live-action movies will make appearances in the animated spin-off.

Last year's The Fate of the Furious, the eighth instalment in the franchise, crossed the $1 billion mark in the international box office. The next film is slated to hit theatres in July 2019.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 15:01 PM