Other updates include a new song from Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi and Krystle Dsouza, and the release of the trailer and voice cast of Star Wars: Visions.

Netflix announces new anthology

Netflix on Wednesday announced its new anthology, Ankahi Kahaniya, set to release on September 17. Chronicling "three unheard and untold tales of love", the anthology is directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies has produced the anthology. Ankahi Kahaniya stars an ensemble cast of Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale.

Universal sets April 2023 release date for Fast and Furious 10

Hollywood studio Universal has announced that the 10th instalment of Fast and Furious will open in US theatres on 7 April, 2023.

The movie, which will be the penultimate chapter of the Fast and Furious saga, was earlier scheduled for release on 2 April this year.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the franchise's latest movie F9 had taken over the spot.

F9 finally debuted in theatres in July.

Justin Lin will direct the 10th and 11th films in the franchise, which will be the conclusion of the core movies. The filmmaker previously helmed five films in the long-running franchise, beginning with 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Chris Morgan is returning to pen the script.

Vin Diesel and franchise regulars such as Sung Kang, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez are all expected to return.

The Fast and Furious franchise, which began in 2001, has made USD 6.3 billion globally. The figure also includes the earnings of the 2019 movie spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

First look of The Crown Season 5 out

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021

Netflix on Tuesday night released the first look images from The Crown Season 5. The new photos feature Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

In Season 4, Emma Corrin portrayed a young Princess Diana who suffered from an eating disorder and felt shunned by her in-laws, meanwhile, Josh O’Connor played a young Prince Charles, writes The Indian Express.

Amazon Original Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to release on 9 September

Amazon Prime Video, on Wednesday, shared the release date of their upcoming new series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Based on the terror attack on Mumbai on 26 November, 2008, the series, will be focusing on the medical staff and doctors who worked tirelessly on the night of the attack. Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

It will release on 9 September.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier to star in Malayalam movie Kaapa

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday announced his latest Malayalam film, Kaapa, co-starring actor Manju Warrier, Asif Ali and Anna Ben.

The film will be helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Venu and penned by GR Indugopan, credited with its story, screenplay and dialogues. The film's music will be composed by Justin Varghese.

Kaapa is backed by Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham and Dileesh Nair. The film is reportedly based on the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, popularly called as KAAPA.

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's Love Story release date announced

NAGA CHAITANYA - SAI PALLAVI: 'LOVE STORY' RELEASE DATE... #Telugu film #LoveStory - starring #NagaChaitanya and #SaiPallavi - to release in *cinemas* on 10 Sept 2021... Directed by #SekharKammula... Produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. pic.twitter.com/fDB4lbwSUS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2021

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story will have a theatrical release on September 10, as announced by the makers. The movie is being helmed by director Sekhar Kammula, who is known for his previous movies, Fidaa, Happy Days, Life is Beautiful and Anand among others.

Emraan Hashmi and Krystle Dsouza star in the new song 'Rang Dariya' from Chehre

The makers of Chehre have released a soulful romantic song ‘Rang Dariya’ featuring Emraan Hashmi and Krystle Dsouza. Crooned by Yasser Desai, the track is the first-ever song release from the film.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on 27 August.

Pratik Gandhi-starrer Dedh Bigha Zameen goes on floors

आम इंसान की खास लड़ाई, अपने हक के लिए । A story of a common man's struggle to fight for what's rightfully his. Presenting the first look poster of #dedhbighazameen .

Filming begins today. Directed by @justpulkit, pic.twitter.com/qTZScjmTlW — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) August 18, 2021

Pratik Gandhi's upcoming family drama Dedh Bigha Zameen on Wednesday started production in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh and filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who had directed Gandhi in his breakout series Scam 1992.

Set in the small town of Uttar Pradesh, the family drama follows the story of a "dignified struggle of a common man" to win his land back. It is being helmed by Pulkit, the director of Rajkummar Rao-starrer series Bose: Dead or Alive.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium debuts trailer and announces cast for Star Wars: Visions

Disney+ Hotstar Premium debuted the trailer and announced the Japanese and English dub voice casts for Star Wars: Visions, an upcoming anthology series from Lucasfilm that tells new Star Wars stories through the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime.

The new trailer provides a glimpse of the captivating tone and stunning visuals from each of the animated shorts, which can all be viewed both with the original Japanese voice cast or the English dub cast when the series launches on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 22 September. Disney also revealed that the English dub voice cast features some big names including Alison Brie, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, David Harbour, Neil Patrick Harris, Lucy Liu, and Temuera Morrison.

MTV Supermodel of the Year season 2 announced with Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar

MTV India has announced the second season of its reality show Supermodel of the Year. It will be judged by Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. Supermodel of the Year S2 will also raise the bar with a repertoire of designers such as Bloni, Vaishali S, Verandah, Esse, Melodrama, Papa don’t preach, Abhishek studio & Virsheté among others said a press release.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Arora said, “In today’s ever-evolving world, what truly sets you apart from the crowd is your individuality. Being unabashedly confident in the fabric of who you are is a magnetic quality every aspiring supermodel can utilize to transform into a showstopper. This season, it’s all about embracing yourself and conquering the ramp by being unapologetically you! Our stunning divas are ready to give a fierce competition and dazzle it up on the screen, in their own unique ways.”

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to unsung heroes with BellBottom's new song 'Tum Aaogey'

'Tum Aaogey' is dedicated to the unsung heroes and all those people who have sacrificed their lives for the country. It signifies 'hope, love and sacrifice' that every hero's family lives through, states a press release.

Penned by Rashmi Virag, the song is sung by Armaan & Amaal Mallik.

Jeremy Garelick to helm Murder Mystery sequel for Netflix

Netflix has hired Jeremy Garelick to direct the sequel to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-starrer Murder Mystery. According to Deadline, Sandler and Aniston are expected to reprise their roles from the first film, which was directed by Kyle Newacheck.

Garelick, best known for writing The Hangover and Aniston's The Break-Up, will direct the sequel from a script by James Vanderbilt.

The new movie will be shot in Paris and the Caribbean.

Murder Mystery, which premiered on Netflix in June 2019, featured Sandler and Aniston as a couple who are caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire's yacht.

Despite lukewarm reviews, the movie was watched by over 30 million subscribers within the first three days of its premiere, the streamer had said.

Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber join Wes Anderson's next film

Wes Anderson has added stalwarts like Your Honor stars Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Casino Royale star Jeffrey Wright, and Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber to the never-ending ensemble cast of his latest feature film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled project is currently shooting in Spain.

Wright and Schreiber also star in Anderson's upcoming release The French Dispatch, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival in July.

Already on the roll call of the film were the director's frequent collaborators Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton, and new additions Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Rupert Friend and Scarlett Johansson.

Cranston, Schreiber and Johansson previously voice starred in Anderson's stop-motion film, Isle of Dogs.

Anderson wrote and is directing the film, with plot details being kept under wraps.

The film is expected to complete production in late September, just in time for the opening of Anderson's The French Dispatch, which is slated to be released in October via Searchlight.

(With inputs from agencies)