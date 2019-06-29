Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw final trailer sees Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham join forces to take down Idris Elba

The final trailer of Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw was dropped by the makers on 29 June. The highly-anticipated spin-off stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham. This time around they have to combat the evil mercenary Brixton (who calls himself the Black Superman), played by Idris Elba.

Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs, a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and the lawless outcast Deckard Shaw, a former British military elite operative, first appeared together in Furious 7 in 2015.

The duo are joined by Shaw's sister, a rogue MI6 agent Hattie played by Vanessa Kirby (The Crown). The trailer mirrors a lot of high-octane action films with a lot of violence and over-the-top car chases. They also end up in Hobbs' island hometown, where his buddies lend a hand in bringing down the cyber-genetically enhanced Brixton. The official synopsis says, "Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa."

According to GQ, Johnson's cousin, WWE wrestler Roman Reigns will also be making appearance in the film.

Allow me to reintroduce myself. Enjoy the new @HobbsAndShaw trailer.

See ya in theaters AUGUST 2ND 🌎pic.twitter.com/nPFinC1KbE — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 28, 2019

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) from a script by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan, the film is produced by Morgan, Johnson, Statham and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith and Ainsley Davies.

Producer Garcia spoke about the film with Entertainment Weekly and said, "What we wanted to do was still be able to lean into the spectacle and the action that you’re used to with that universe. But we wanted to turn up a little bit of the humor, the banter, the buddy-cop dynamic that sometimes we can’t get in Fast because there’s so many characters in play."

Hobbes & Shaw is slated to arrive in theatres on 2 August.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 11:00:06 IST