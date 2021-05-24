Fast & Furious 9 tops global box office with $164 mn on opening weekend
Ahead of F9's 25 June opening in the US, the film franchise has earned $6 billion in global ticket sales
The movie Fast & Furious 9 or F9 which was the latest instalment in the franchise of Universal Pictures has hit a massive $162.4 million in as many as eight markets worldwide, including China, Hong Kong, Korea and the Middle East amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Not just that, F9 has also become the No. 1 movie this weekend globally, reported Entertainment Weekly.
Despite the pandemic and COVID-19 rules, the ticket sales for the movie were as strong as the pre-pandemic times. The movie easily marked the best start for a Hollywood blockbuster since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.
According to Variety, F9 earned $162 million during this weekend. Out of this, a massive $135 million came from China, which terms it as the second-biggest launch for the franchise in the country. Meanwhile, hitting another milestone, F9 has become the first Hollywood film in two years after Avengers: Endgame made its debut to garner more than $100 million in China.
Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, president of international distribution, Universal Pictures said that moviegoers are eager to come back to theaters, provided that the right movie is out there.
The publication further reported that Fast & Furious 9 opened to $9.9 million in Korea, as well as $6.2 million in the Middle East and $2.4 million in Hong Kong. Globally, F9 has pushed the Fast & Furious franchise to $6 billion with this weekend’s ticket sales, stated The Hollywood Reporter.
Universal's franchise film F9 was directed by Justin Lin and featured Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena in pivotal roles.
The movie will debut in US theatres on 25 June and will release in 60 additional markets over the summer, as per the Entertainment Weekly report.
also read
Ravi Dubey self-isolates after testing positive for coronavirus, urges fans to stay optimistic
Ravi Dubey urged all those who came in contact with him to closely monitor their symptoms
Eurovision Song Contest 2021: After an agonising wait, returning acts hope to capture last year's magic in their performances
Eurovision 2021 t is officially part of a series of Dutch government trials to see how to run large events in a safe way. The contestants will all have made prerecorded versions of their songs in case they catch COVID-19 and are unable to perform.
IMPPA urges Uddhav Thackeray to set up vaccination centre for 6,000 members
IMPPA also wrote to the BMC chief, requesting them to organise a vaccination drive for its members