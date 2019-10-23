Fast & Furious 9: Cardi B likely to join cast of Vin Diesel's action film, actor teases in Instagram video

Vin Diesel has teased rapper Cardi B will be a part of the cast of Universal’s Fast & Furious 9. However, the role is yet to be disclosed. This is the first time Cardi will be seen in a film after Hustlers.

Vin Diesel posted a video with Cardi in the UK sets of the movie on Instagram. In the video, Cardi B, “I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

Check out the video here

Vin, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges will return to the action series, with new entrants John Cena, Finn Cole, and Anna Sawai. Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are also set to return for Fast & Furious 9. Theron will reprise her role of cyber-terrorist Cipher, who was introduced in the 2017 movie Fate of the Furious, while Mirren's character made her debut in the same film as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham's character Deckard Shaw.

Justin Lin, who was at the helm of third, fourth, fifth, and sixth instalments of the franchise, is directing the new film. It has been scripted by Dan Casey from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. The film is slated to release on 22 May, 2020.

Cardi B made her film debut with Hustlers, directed by Lorene Scafaria, and also starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhard in the lead. Among her other ventures is the Netflix show Rhythm + Flow, where she has teamed up with Chance The Rapper and TI to judge a 10-part hip-hop talent search. The show premiered on the streamer on 9 October.

