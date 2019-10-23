You are here:

Fast & Furious 9: Cardi B likely to join cast of Vin Diesel's action film, actor teases in Instagram video

FP Staff

Oct 23, 2019 09:46:54 IST

Vin Diesel has teased rapper Cardi B will be a part of the cast of Universal’s Fast & Furious 9. However, the role is yet to be disclosed. This is the first time Cardi will be seen in a film after Hustlers.

Vin Diesel posted a video with Cardi in the UK sets of the movie on Instagram. In the video, Cardi B, “I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

Check out the video here


View this post on Instagram

Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente... #Fast92020 #Fatherhood

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Vin, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges will return to the action series, with new entrants John Cena, Finn Cole, and Anna Sawai. Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are also set to return for Fast & Furious 9. Theron will reprise her role of cyber-terrorist Cipher, who was introduced in the 2017 movie Fate of the Furious, while Mirren's character made her debut in the same film as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham's character Deckard Shaw.

Justin Lin, who was at the helm of third, fourth, fifth, and sixth instalments of the franchise, is directing the new film. It has been scripted by Dan Casey from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. The film is slated to release on 22 May, 2020.

Cardi B made her film debut with Hustlers, directed by Lorene Scafaria, and also starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhard in the lead. Among her other ventures is the Netflix show Rhythm + Flow, where she has teamed up with Chance The Rapper and TI to judge a 10-part hip-hop talent search. The show premiered on the streamer on 9 October.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2019 09:46:54 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Charlize Theron , dan casey , Dom Toretto , dwayne hognson , Fast & Furious 9 , Fast and Furious 9 , Fast and the Furious , Helen Mirren , Hollywood , John Cena , letty ortiz , Michelle Rodriguez , Shareworthy , Vin Diesel

also see

The Addams Family sequel in the works, announces MGM Studios; Film will release in 2021

The Addams Family sequel in the works, announces MGM Studios; Film will release in 2021

Dolittle trailer: In first post-MCU role, Robert Downey Jr embarks on 'perilous journey' with some furry friends

Dolittle trailer: In first post-MCU role, Robert Downey Jr embarks on 'perilous journey' with some furry friends

Amber Heard posts doctored photo of Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa to highlight Instagram's sexist nudity policy

Amber Heard posts doctored photo of Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa to highlight Instagram's sexist nudity policy