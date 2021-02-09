Fast & Furious 9 teaser revealed; Director Justin Lin says shooting four-second opening sequence took over 8 months of prep

Fast & Furious 9 is expected to release in cinemas in May this year.

A teaser of the ninth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise dropped during the ongoing Super Bowl event recently. The brief clip teases fast-paced action and death defying stunts the films are known for.

"The world has a way of changing, but there's one thing that always stays the same," Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) can be heard saying as the trailer transitions to the cast setting on an another car chase adventure. Also featured in the trailer is Sung Kang's Han Lue, who had died in The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Justin Lin returns to direct F9, which is set after the events of Hobbes & Shaw, the franchise's first spinoff, according to Syfy. The cast also includes Michaelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Ludacris (Tej Parker), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), John Cena (Jakob, Dominic's brother), Narhalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), and Helen Mirren (Magdalene Shaw).

Watch the trailer here



While most viewers believed the stunts in the film were CGI effects, Lin took to Twitter and shared a behind-the-scene video of the opening action sequence. He wrote that just that scene took eight months of preparation by a crew of over 100 people. Along the way three cars were destroyed.

Here is his post

One 4 second shot in #F9. 8 months of prep. 4 days of production. 3 cars destroyed. Work from over a hundred of the most dedicated and talented crew. Best job in the world! pic.twitter.com/QK4wNYvAhE — Justin Lin (@justinlin) February 7, 2021

F9 was originally slated for release last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic. It is now expected to be out in May this year.