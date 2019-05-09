Fast and Furious: Hobbs And Shaw's second trailer to release in 10 Indian languages

Universal Pictures India seems to be investing big in the country as Fast and Furious: Hobbs And Shaw's second trailer is set to release in 10 Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati and Bengali.

Hobbs and Shaw reunites Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in yet another adventure while the dynamic duo try to combat the evil mercenary Brixton, played by Idris Elba.

Ever since the project was announced, Dwayne Johnson has been giving away tidbits of information about the upcoming film. He introduced Elba's character in October 2018 as the one who would "wreak havoc, hell and mayhem" in the Fast and the Furious universe.

Get that popcorn and tequila out again, cause we're back with our second WORLDWIDE @HobbsAndShaw trailer. The biggest and baddest showdown of the summer hits AUGUST 2nd. Until then, cheers & enjoy #HobbsAndShaw@SevenBucksProd pic.twitter.com/TUCbE8urSQ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 18, 2019

Hobbs & Shaw has been directed by Deadpool 2 helmer David Leitch and is slated to arrive in theatres on 2 August.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 14:31:27 IST

