Fast and Furious, the latest film in the Vin Diesel-starrer franchise, is all set to release in India on 5 August in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.
Directed by Justin Lin, F9 is the ninth instalment in the popular Fast & Furious series and has already been released in the US, Canada, China, Russia, Korea, Hong Kong, and the Middle East.
Besides Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron will reprise their roles.
As far as the fresh faces go, John Cena joins Cardi B and Ozuna to add up to the star-studded line-up, according to a press release.
The Universal Pictures film is co-written by Lin and Daniel Casey. It is the sequel to The Fate of the Furious (2017), the ninth main instalment, and the tenth full-length feature to release overall in the franchise.
The Fast and Furious saga started as a story about illegal street racing and evolved into the tale of a close-knit team involved in heists and espionage.
It is one of Hollywood’s most successful franchises in India and has collected over USD 5 billion worldwide since the first film released in 2001.
The movie has also collected more than USD 500 Million with its worldwide release.
In the latest chapter, Dom (Diesel) and Letty (Rodriguez) are seen enjoying a quiet life with a young son when they are asked to help thwart a dangerous plot.
This time the action and drama are going to get grandeur, car chases will be extra thrilling especially when a rocket propels a car into space.
