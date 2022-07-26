Since Fashion, the actress has appeared in dozen films and also made her Kollywood debut in 2015. After making strides in the film industry, Mugdha Godse also appeared in the 5th season of the television reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Actress Mugdha Godse turns a year older today, 26 July. Born in Pune, Mugdha Godse made her acting debut in 2008 with Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and brought Mugdha Godse in limelight. She first hit the headlines in 2004, when she made it to the semis of Femina Miss India.

Since Fashion, the actress has appeared in dozen films and also made her Kollywood debut in 2015. After making strides in the film industry, Mugdha Godse also appeared in the 5th season of the television reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is known for her role in films like Fashion, All The Best, and Jail among others.

As Mugdha Godse turns a year older, here are some of the lesser-known facts about her:

1. According to reports, before starting her acting career, Mugdha Godse worked at a petrol pump station as a sales girl and earned a bare minimum of Rs 100 a day.

2. Before her big Bollywood break, the actress also appeared in several advertisements. As a model, Mugdha Godse has also walked the ramp of some international fashion shows.

3. She shot to the limelight after she won Gladrags Mega Model Hunt in 2002, which was followed by best model and national costume title in Miss India contest the same year. She even ended up being the semi-finalist in 2002 Femina Miss India.

4. Godse was also part of several Punjabi music videos and remix songs.

5. After making her debut, the actress was reportedly associated with Madhur Bhandarkar and actor Ranvir Shorey.

6. While Mugdha Godse received a lot of appreciation for her role in Fashion, she also won the Filmfare Best Debut Female Award. She also won a Stardust Superstar of Tomorrow Award in 2010 for her marvellous performance in the film Jail.

